NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS46) – Former Tennessee Titans linebacker Derrick Morgan, a first-round pick out of Georgia Tech in 2010, announced his retirement from the National Football League on Twitter Monday.
“I always hated the word ‘retire’ it insinuates sitting on the beach and playing golf everyday. (sic) (both good things)but I like the word ‘transition’ better,” Morgan said in a statement on Twitter.
July 15, 2019
Morgan spent his entire NFL career with the Titans and finishes his career with 44.5 sacks, 305 combined tackles, and 26 passes defensed. He enjoyed his best season in 2016 when he racked up 9 sacks while playing opposite outside linebacker Brian Orakpo.
He finished his last contract with the Titans at the end of last season. His contract paid him $27 million over four years. Last year, he started 12 games, but missed three while dealing with knee and shoulder injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.