FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS46) -- It may be a long time before former Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Deandre Baker sees the field for the New York Giants again.
The Giants cornerback was officially charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm in Broward County, Florida. The charges come from a May 13 incident in Miramar, Florida when Baker was accused of stealing money and watches from four men at a house party.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar was also initially charged in the incident, but no charges were filed against him as prosecutors cited a lack of evidence. Both Dunbar and Baker are originally from Florida.
If convicted, Baker faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life behind bars. His career in the NFL could be over with a conviction and even a minimum sentence.
Baker was a first-round pick of the New York Giants in the 2019 and started 15 games in his rookie season. He finished the season with 61 tackles and eight passes defensed.
Both Baker and Dunbar have been on the NFL Commissioner's Exempt List for months. Baker is likely to remain on the list preventing him from playing in the league this year, while Dunbar may be removed with no charges filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.