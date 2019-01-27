ATLANTA – The University of Georgia will be well-represented in the starting backfields of both the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. Each team has a starting running back that is a former Bulldog.
For the Rams, superstar running back Todd Gurley has been one of the focal points of the offense throughout the season. The former Bulldogs star ran the ball 256 times for 1,251 yards and 17 touchdowns during the regular season. But, he has been hobbled by a knee injury late in the season and it may have impacted him during the NFC Championship Game against the New Orleans Saints.
Gurley injured his knee and missed the final two games of the season. He then played in the NFC Divisional Round running gaining 118 yards from scrimmage in a win over the Dallas Cowboys. Yet, in the NFC Championship Game, Gurley played 32 snaps and had four carries for a career-low 13 yards in the win.
Rams head coach Sean McVay took the responsibility for not getting the ball to his star running back more often. McVay told the Rams’ official website that he wants to get Gurley more involved in the game against the Patriots.
“We’ll see how the gameplan plays out, we still got some time,” McVay told therams.com. “I think the point is, you want to be able to give Todd some time – more opportunities, more attempts carrying the football.”
In the Rams’ three regular season losses, Gurley was shut down by opposing defenses, gaining just 144 yards on the ground on 41 carries or roughly 3.5 yards per carry. His regular season average per carry was 4.9 yards, so shutting down Gurley and the Rams’ running game is one way to try to tame the offensive juggernaut.
While Gurley looks to bounce back from one of the least productive games of his career; the Patriots will unleash a former Georgia Bulldog of their own, running back Sony Michel.
The Patriots began to use Michel more throughout the season and he’s been stepping up his game as the playoffs started. Michel ran for 931 yards and six touchdowns during the regular season, but in two playoff games, he’s averaging 121 rushing yards and 2.5 touchdowns.
Michel isn’t a stranger to playing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. During Michel’s final year at Georgia, he helped the Bulldogs beat Auburn in the SEC Championship at MB Stadium, but then was on the losing end of the National Championship Game at the same stadium.
Still, Michel is focused on only one thing this week.
“It’s pretty cool to be in Georgia, but it’s most important that we are in the Super Bowl,” Michel said, according to the Boston Herald. “The only thing that matters to me is the football game and there’s nothing outside those lines that matter.”
