ATLANTA (CBS46) – For the second straight year, the Georgia State University Panthers will be dancing in the NCAA Tournament and hoping this year they may become the Cinderella team of the field of 65.
Georgia State earned an automatic bid to the 2019 NCAA Tournament by winning the Sun Belt Tournament Sunday afternoon. The Panthers knocked out University of Texas-Arlington 73-64 to win the Sun Belt Championship. In the regular season, the Panthers went 13-5 in Sun Belt Conference play and sport an overall record of 24-9 for the year.
The Panthers are led by 6’3” junior guard D’Marcus Simonds who is averaging 18.4 points, five rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Overall, the Panthers sports five players averaging double digits for the season, but on the flip side.
With the win, the Panthers received a 14-seed in the Midwest Bracket in the 2019 NCAA Tournament and will face off against the third seed in the Midwest, the Houston Cougars.
The Cougars will present a stiff test to the Panthers in the first round. Houston is 31-3 on the season and has one of the stingiest defenses in the nation. Houston is allowing 61.6 points per game this season, good for 10th in the nation, according to NCAA.com. For comparison purposes, Georgia State’s defense is weak, giving up 74.1 points per game, 244th in the nation.
On the flip side, Georgia State ranks 57th in the nation in scoring at 77.8 points per game while Houston ranks 79th in the nation in scoring offense at 76.4 points per game in the 2018-2019 season, according to NCAA.com.
The Cougars have been one of the most consistent teams in the country during conference play. Houston only lost twice in conference play during the regular season. But, after steamrolling Connecticut in the first round of the AAC Tournament, the Cougars squeaked by Memphis and then were beaten by double figures by Cincinnati in the conference championship game.
If the Panthers can pull off the upset of Houston, they will play the winner of the Iowa State vs. Ohio State game on March 24th, with all games being played in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
But history isn’t on the side of the Panthers as three seeds are historically 115-21 against the 14 seed, an 84.6 percent winning percentage.
