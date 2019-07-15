ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Yellow Jackets fans - mark your calendars. August 3 is the annual Fan Day.
Bobby Dodd Stadium opens at 10 a.m. for fans to get a chance to watch the team practice.
Head coach Geoff Collins and the team will sign autographs on the field from noon-2 p.m.
Fan Day includes Wreckfest, with face painters, balloon artists, inflatable games, a photo op with the Ramblin' Wreck, and autograph sessions with Georgia Tech's 2019 vollyball team and spirit squads.
The entire day is free, but season ticket holders do get extra perks.
You can find more information about the day on Georgia Tech's website, here.
