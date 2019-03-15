ATLANTA (CBS46/AP) – The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets find themselves in the crosshairs of the NCAA Committee on Infractions after the school received a Notice of Allegations from the collegiate governing body this week.
Georgia Tech released the notice of allegations from the NCAA Friday morning. Three allegations were made against the school with two of the allegations being labeled a “severe breach of conduct,” the highest level of violations; and one allegation being a “significant beach of conduct.”
The NCAA alleged that Ron Bell, a former friend of men’s head basketball coach Josh Pastner and identified by the NCAA as a representative of Georgia Tech’s athletic interests, gave more than $2,400 in impermissible benefits to men’s basketball students in the fall of 2016 and September 2017. NCAA investigators also said Bell impermissibly contacted another person with text messages and phone calls.
The NCAA said LaBarrie gave $300 to a recruit for a visit to an Atlanta strip club and provided false or misleading statements to the NCAA about the visit. The NCAA also said LaBarrie attempted to influence a team member to provide false information about the visit.
Two of the allegations are Level I violations in the NCAA bylaws and the NCAA said aggravating factors included the fact that persons of authority condoned, participated in, or negligently disregarded the violation or related wrongful conduct. The NCAA also said an aggravating factor was that one or more of the violations caused “significant ineligibility or other substantial harm to a student-athlete or prospective student-athlete.”
Georgia Tech will now have the chance to appear before the NCAA Committee on Infractions before a final decision on any possible punishment is made. The NCAA has an uneven history when it comes to punishment against schools found to have committed Level I violations.
The school responded to the notice of allegations with the following statement:
“The Georgia Institute of Technology announced Friday that it has received a notice of allegations from the NCAA.
The notice, which alleges three violations of NCAA rules within Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball program, was received following a joint review by Georgia Tech and the NCAA. A notice of allegations is a step in the NCAA’s process of investigating potential rules violations, but the process is ongoing. Georgia Tech has until May 16, 2019, to respond to the allegations.
Because the NCAA process remains open, Georgia Tech will not have further comment at this time.”
