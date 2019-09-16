ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) – The University of Georgia and the Southeastern Conference welcome in one of the most storied schools in the history of college football when Notre Dame comes to town Saturday.
The game has been circled by college football fans for months as one of the best early season matchups of top ten teams. Heading into the game, Notre Dame is ranked 7th while Georgia stands at number 3 in the latest rankings.
The last time the two teams met was on September 9, 2017 when the Bulldogs went to South Bend, Indiana and came away with a 20-19 victory over the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame would love to repay Georgia with a victory on Saturday, but the early point spread isn’t giving the Irish much respect.
The early line from Las Vegas has Georgia as a nearly two touchdown favorite when Notre Dame walks out between the hedges at Sanford Stadium.
For that to play out, it’s going to be a tall order for the Bulldogs as Notre Dame ranks seventh in the nation in scoring offense at 50.5 points per game.
The only place you’ll be able to watch the Notre Dame vs. Georgia game on Saturday is live on CBS46 starting at 8 p.m.!
