The University of Georgia's men's basketball game against the Columbus State Cougars set for Wednesday evening has been cancelled after a Cougars player tested positive for COVID-19.
Georgia canceled the game after learning of the positive test mid-afternoon Wednesday.
“This is obviously a situation unlike any other I’ve had to deal with in my 31 seasons of coaching college basketball,” head coach Tom Crean said.
Georgia will now open the season at home against Florida A&M University on Sunday at 2 p.m. The Rattlers were added to the schedule after Gardner-Webb, the original opponent on Sunday, had to cancel due to positive COVID-19 tests.
