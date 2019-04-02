ATHENS — The University of Georgia has scheduled a home-and-home football series with Florida State University for 2027 and 2028 and a second home-and-home series with Clemson according to an announcement by the schools Tuesday.
Georgia will play in Tallahassee on September 4, 2027, and will host the Seminoles in Athens on September 16, 2028.
Georgia and FSU have played 11 times with the Bulldogs owning a 6-4-1 advantage. The two teams last played in the 2003 Sugar Bowl game with Georgia coming out on top, 26-13.
The Bulldogs announced in November a home-and-home series with Clemson in 2029 and 2030. The two schools have also agreed to a second home-and-home series in 2032 and 2033. Clemson will play in Athens on Sept. 4, 2032, and the Bulldogs will travel to Clemson on Sept. 3, 2033.
Previously announced are home-and-home series with Texas (2028 and 2029) and UCLA (2025 and 2026). Georgia will travel to Austin to take on the Longhorns on Sept. 2, 2028, and will host Texas on September 1, 2029. The original Clemson series has the Bulldogs playing at Clemson on September 15, 2029, and the Tigers will come to Athens on Aug. 31, 2030. The schedule will result in Georgia playing both FSU and Texas in 2028, and both Clemson and Texas in 2029.
Georgia will play the Bruins at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Aug. 30 to open up the 2025 season and the return game in Athens the next year at Sanford Stadium will be on Sept. 5.
