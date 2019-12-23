ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- The accolades continue to pour in for a number of players on the 2019 Georgia Bulldogs.
Georgia graduate safety J.R. Reed (Frisco, Texas) and junior left tackle Andrew Thomas (Lithonia, Ga.) have both been named to the Phil Steele All-America First Team while junior tailback D’Andre Swift (Philadelphia, Pa.) and graduate place-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (Marietta, Ga.) were included as Third Team All-Americans. In addition, redshirt sophomore tackle Isaiah Wilson (Brooklyn, N.Y.) was on the All-America Fourth Team.
Phil Steele also included eight Bulldogs on his All-SEC teams. Swift, Thomas, Reed and Blankenship were named to the First Team; Wilson and senior defensive lineman Tyler Clark (Americus, Ga.) were named to the Second Team; and sophomore center Trey Hill (Warner Robins, Ga.) and junior inside linebacker Monty Rice (Huntsville, Ala.) were named to the Third Team.
Here's a look at the Bulldogs who have earned All-America honors:
- Junior LT Andrew Thomas – *Associated Press (AP), *Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), *AFCA Coaches, *Sporting News, *Phil Steele, *Sports Illustrated, *Walter Camp, *CBS Sports, *ESPN, *Bleacher Report, ^USA Today, ^Pro Football Focus (PFF)
- Graduate PK Rodrigo Blankenship – *USA Today, *AFCA Coaches, *Sports Illustrated, *Walter Camp, *Bleacher Report, *Pro Football Focus (PFF), ^Sporting News, ^Associated Press (AP)
- Graduate S J.R. Reed - *Associated Press (AP), *Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), *Phil Steele, *Walter Camp, ^Sporting News, ^USA Today, ^Sports Illustrated, ^AFCA Coaches
- Junior OG Solomon Kindley - ^Sports Illustrated *First Team, ^Second Team
