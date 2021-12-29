ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Georgia State men’s basketball games with Arkansas State and Little Rock scheduled for this weekend have been canceled due to COVID-19 positive test results among vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals and CDC quarantine policies, according to the school.
Per Sun Belt Conference policies, games unable to be played due to COVID-19 will be canceled and considered a no-contest and not rescheduled.
Georgia State will now open Sun Belt Conference play hosting UT Arlington on Jan. 6, at 7 p.m. in the GSU Sports Arena.
