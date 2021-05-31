ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets baseball team is headed to the Music City as a No. 2 seed in the Nashville Regional.
The NCAA Baseball Committee announced the NCAA tournament pairings Monday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets (29-23) will join host Vanderbilt, along with Indiana State and Presbyterian.
Tech, who won the ACC Coastal Division, is making its 33rd appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
The Yellow Jackets will open play this Friday against Indiana State. Georgia Tech is 3-0 all-time against ISU. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPN3.
You can view the entire NCAA tournament bracket here.
If you are interested in tickets to the Nashville Regional, you can purchase them here.
