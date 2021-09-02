ATLANTA (CBS46) — Earlier this year, the NCAA passed a new "Name, Image and Likeness" rule allowing student-athletes to profit from endorsement deals for the first time.
While dozens of student-athletes across the country have already cashed in, the Georgia Tech football team just signed the largest full-team endorsement deal to date.
Tech's 90 football players inked a deal with TiVo. The deal includes a number of new amenities to upgrade the team's media room in the football facility. Each player received new silk pajamas, a TiVo football, and a TiVo Stream 4K as part of the deal.
“We leveled the playing field and highlighted every member of the team in this partnership,” says Ben Maughan, SVP and GM of Consumer at TiVo in a release on TiVo's website.
Meanwhile, Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has been busy signing NIL deals all offseason. According to several media reports, Daniels has signed deals with Zaxby's, apparel company Rhoback, SportsCollectibles.com, as well as a trading card deal with Everett Sports Marketing that could net him up to a million dollars.
