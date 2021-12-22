ATLANTA (CBS46) — Thursday’s men’s basketball game between Georgia Tech and Alabama A&M has been postponed due to health and safety protocols within Georgia Tech’s program, according to a press release.
A makeup date for the contest has yet to be determined. Tickets for Thursday’s game will be honored on the rescheduled date.
Georgia Tech is scheduled to return to action on Dec. 29 at Syracuse. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and the contest will be televised regionally on the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Regional Sports Network (Bally Sports South in Georgia).
