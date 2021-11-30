ATLANTA (CBS46) — One day after star running back Jahmyr Gibbs entered the transfer portal, Georgia Tech quarterback Jordan Yates is doing the same.
Yates took to Twitter Tuesday saying he will enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. He says he is expected to graduate from Tech next May.
Thanks for everything, GT 💛 pic.twitter.com/aNswuHRboM— Jordan Yates (@jor_yates) November 30, 2021
Yates, who will still have three years of eligibility remaining, threw for 903 yards and six touchdowns this season for the Yellow Jackets. He added 82 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Gibbs, meanwhile, made his announcement on Twitter Monday, saying he "loved his time at Georgia Tech" but decided to enter the portal after talking with his family.
November 29, 2021
According to ESPN, Gibbs finished third in the nation in all-purpose yards, including 746 rushing yards, 465 receiving yards, and 589 kick-return yards.
