ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets revealed their revised 2020 football schedule Wednesday with an opener at Florida State on September 12 and a home opener the next week against UCF.
The new scheduled was needed when the Yellow Jackets' conference, the ACC, decide to go with a conference +1 out-of-conference schedule due to COVID-19. The Yellow Jackets will have six home games this season and five away games, including the season-ending game at North Carolina State.
Here's a look at GT's 2020 schedule (all home games will be played at Bobby Dodd Stadium):
- Sept. 12 at Florida State (Tallahassee, Fla.)
- SEPT. 19 vs. UCF (BOBBY DODD STADIUM)
- Sept. 26 at Syracuse (Syracuse, N.Y.)
- OCT. 9 (FRIDAY) vs. LOUISVILLE (BOBBY DODD STADIUM)
- OCT. 17 vs. CLEMSON (BOBBY DODD STADIUM)
- Oct. 24 at Boston College (Chestnut Hill, Mass.)
- OCT. 31 vs. NOTRE DAME (BOBBY DODD STADIUM)
- NOV. 14 vs. PITT (BOBBY DODD STADIUM)
- Nov. 21 at Miami (Miami Gardens, Fla.)
- NOV. 28 vs. DUKE (BOBBY DODD STADIUM)
- Dec. 5 at NC State (Raleigh, N.C.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.