Georgia Tech junior Charlie Thomas of Thomasville, Georgia, was named the Atlantic Coast Conference co-linebacker of the week on Monday.
GT beat No. 21/20 North Carolina over the weekend. Thomas recorded 2.5 sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss and eight total tackles to help limit North Carolina’s high-powered offense to nearly 21 points and 185 yards below its season averages coming into the game. The 2.5-sack, 4.5-TFL, eight-tackle performance was only the 11th by an ACC player since 2000. He is also just the second Power Five conference and the fourth NCAA Division I FBS player with 2.5 sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss and eight total tackles in a game this season.
With Thomas leading the way, Georgia Tech sacked North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell eight times (Tech’s most sacks in a game since 2007) and recorded 13 tackles for loss (the Jackets’ most in a game since 2008 and most against an ACC opponent since ‘07).
For the season, Thomas leads Georgia Tech in sacks (2.5) and tackles for loss (6.5). His 1.6 tackles for loss per game rank third in the ACC and 16th nationally.
The ACC Linebacker of the Week award is the second of his career. He previously received the honor after racking up two sacks, nine total tackles and a force fumble in a 14-10 win over USF on Sept. 7, 2019.
Georgia Tech will host ACC Coastal Division rival Pitt on Saturday, Kickoff is set for noon. Click here for information on how to get tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.