ATLANTA (CBS46) — It was the stiff arm heard 'round the world.
Georgia Tech defensive lineman Jordan Domineck batted down an attempted pitch, gobbled up the loose ball, stiff-armed the Kennesaw State quarterback and then shoved his own teammate into another would-be tackler, before waltzing into the end zone for a 70-yard scoop-and-score.
If that doesn't win you an award, what will?
Domineck's performance earned him the Atlantic Coast Conference's Defensive Lineman of the Week award. It is the third time Domineck has won the award during his career in Atlanta. The fourth-year sophomore was also honored following his performances versus NC State in 2019 and Duke in 2020.
Domineck is the first NCAA Division I FBS student-athlete since 2009 to record a sack, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a fumble return for a touchdown in a single game, and only the third FBS player to accomplish since 2000, according to a release from the university.
The viral play put the Jackets up 14-0 late in the first quarter and Tech rolled from there, taking down KSU 45-17 for the team's first win of the season.
Domineck and the Yellow Jackets return to action on Saturday when they travel to No. 6 Clemson. The ACC opener for both teams kicks off at 3:30 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ABC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.