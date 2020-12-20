The Georgia Bulldogs and Cincinnati Bearcats will tangle in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The top 10 matchup will be Cincinnati's first ever trip to the Peach Bowl while Georgia plays in it's sixth.
“We are extremely excited to kick off the New Year, Jan. 1 with a top-10 matchup as the first New Year’s Six bowl played in 2021,” said Gary Stokan, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl CEO and president. “Both of the Cincinnati and Georgia programs have persevered through numerous challenges during this unprecedented season and rightfully earned bids to play in an elite New Year’s Six bowl game.”
Georgia ranks ninth in the country after finishing the season 7-2. The two losses came at the hands of the two teams that played in Saturday's SEC Championship game, Alabama and Florida. The Dawgs look to have found their quarterback in USC transfer JT Daniels. He started the final three games of the season and went 54-81 for 839 yards, nine touchdowns, and just one interception.
“This is close to home and a venue we are very familiar with; however, none of our players and only a couple of our coaches have had the opportunity to participate in this game. We’re also looking forward to the challenge of playing a quality opponent in Cincinnati," said UGA head coach Kirby Smart.
On the other side of the field will be the undefeated Cincinnati Bearcats. The program won its first AAC Championship this year and they look to carry that success on into the Peach Bowl. Cincinnati have a stingy defense and an offense that ranks 15th in the country in points per game. Still, it will be a step up in competition for Cincinnati when they face off with the Dawgs.
