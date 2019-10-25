JACKSONVILLE, Fla (CBS46) – The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party will continue as the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators agreed to continue playing their annual series in Jacksonville through 2023.
The game regularly draws more than 80,000 fans to TIAA Bank Field and according to the city of Jacksonville, the economic impact of last year’s game was more than $30 million.
“We are excited and grateful for our continued partnership with both Universities,” said Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry.“ Our new agreement further strengthens the Florida-Georgia tradition we have enjoyed here in Jacksonville for more than 80 years. This game is an incredible asset for our city and the best is yet to come.”
The 2019 battle will likely determine who faces LSU or Alabama in the SEC Championship Game in December in Atlanta. Alabama and LSU currently rank number one and two in the nation and the winner of their game in a few weeks will determine who represents the SEC West in the SEC Championship Game.
Florida currently ranks 7th in the nation and Georgia checks in at 10th. Both have one loss on the season with Georgia losing to South Carolina and Florida losing to LSU. In terms of quality losses, Florida’s is much better than Georgia’s.
