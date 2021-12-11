ATLANTA (CBS46/AP) — Oregon has hired Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning as its next head coach, a person involved in the negotiations told The Associated Press on Saturday.
Oregon completed a deal with Lanning to replace Mario Cristobal, who was hired away by Miami earlier this week, said the person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the school had not yet made an official announcement.
CBS46 was able to confirm the deal late Saturday afternoon.
The 35-year-old Lanning will be a first-time head coach with Oregon after spending the last four years at Georgia, the last three as defensive coordinator.
No. 3 Georgia has the top-ranked defense in the country this season and will play No. 2 Michigan in the College Football Playoff at the Orange Bowl on Dec. 31.
In January of this year, it was reported that Lanning's name had been linked to multiple coaching jobs around the country, including at the University of Oregon and University of Texas. At that time, he decided to stay in Georgia.
NOTE: CBS46 contributed to this report
