Georgia's game against Vanderbilt that was rescheduled for this Saturday has been canceled, the university said Monday evening.
"The Vanderbilt at Georgia football game of December 19 has been cancelled due to the Vanderbilt football squad size and position availability falling below roster minimum requirements, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 protocols. The Vanderbilt at Georgia game is declared a no-contest," the school said in a statement.
With the cancellation, Georgia will finish the season at 7-2 and their final game was a mauling of the then-25th ranked Missouri Tigers. Georgia came out slow but hit the gas in the second half and blew the Tigers off their own field. Georgia won the game 49-14. the most points the team scored in a game this year.
Vanderbilt and Georgia were scheduled to play a few weeks ago, but the Commodores didn't have enough players to compete under the SEC's COVID-19 guidelines. The cancelation also means we've seen the last of kicker Sarah Fuller this year. Last weekend, she became the first woman to score in a Power Five football game.
According to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, Georgia has been searching for a replacement opponent for Saturday's game.
