ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Falcons celebrated a second win of the season Thursday night, but got a dose of good news/bad news early Friday.

First, the good news. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, x-rays were negative on Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley's foot. Ridley injured his foot in the second quarter of the win over the Carolina Panthers Thursday night when a Panthers defender landed on the ankle awkwardly. Rapoport said Ridley will still have an MRI to determine how long he might be out.

Now, the bad news, at least for one Falcons' wallet.

According to NFL.com's Tom Pelisero, Falcons defensive end Charles Harris isn't "expected to be suspended," for the hit he put on Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. The hit got Harris ejected from the game for making contact with Bridgewater's head and neck area as he was sliding. While he's not expected to suspended, Pelissero said Harris likely faces a fine.

