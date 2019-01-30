ATLANTA – National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell held his annual Super Bowl press conference Wednesday where he discussed multiple issues facing the league including the problem with minority hiring of general managers, head coaches, and coordinators.
As the 2018 season came to an end, five African-American head coaches were fired including: Todd Bowles (Jets), Hue Jackson (Cleveland), Vance Joseph (Denver), Marvin Lewis (Cincinnati), and Steve Wilks (Arizona). Out of the eight head coaching jobs that opened, only one went to a minority (the Miami Dolphins are expected to hire Brian Flores after the Super Bowl).
It should be noted that since the start of the 2016 season, Bowles, Jackson, Joseph, Lewis, and Wilks combined for a record of 50-132-2, a winning percentage of just 27 percent the AP reported. However, some of the blame for the records has been poor management of the roster and bad drafting which are outside the control of the head coach.
Still, for a league that is 70 percent African-American, according to the Associated Press, the total number of minority head coaches now stands at four. That numbers stands as the fewest minority coaches in the NFL since the Rooney Rule was introduced.
The Rooney Rule was introduced in 2003 after minority coaches struggled to get head coaching jobs in the NFL. The rule requires that a team interview minority candidates for head coaching and senior football operations jobs. It was named after Steelers owner Dan Rooney. The purpose was to ensure that minority coaches would be considered for top coaching positions.
Further complicating the matter is that according to the Associated Press, only four minorities are in the stepping-stone positions of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, roughly 7.1 percent of 56 jobs.
Despite the drop in African-American head coaches, Goodell said the success or failure of the Rooney Rule isn’t a one-year evaluation.
We've had the Rooney Rule in place for around 20 years. It's had an extraordinary impact on the NFL,” Goodell said during his interview session Wednesday. “Over 20 clubs have hired minority coaches during that length of time and it's also been a signal for other industries throughout the world to adopt a Rooney Rule to change their organization. It created opportunity. It's given people an opportunity they have not had in the past and that's at the core of what we're looking for.”
Goodell continued saying that the league worked with the Fritz Pollard Alliance to improve the Rooney Rule and made changes to it as the season moved forward. According to the AP, among the several changes: “clubs now must interview at least one candidate of diversity from a list compiled by an advisory panel, or a candidate not currently employed by the team. The league is also requiring teams to keep records and provide them when asked by the commissioner.”
“We wanted to figure out how we created a deeper pool of coaches so that they have that opportunity when the coaching opportunity arise,” Goodell said. “We've focused on a few things and we're going to meet with them again at the Combine in February. We're going to have several coaches there with us that are going to give their perspective. We're going to focus on those opportunities to create a deeper pool, more experience, give them an opportunity. We believe that is critical to us going forward to make sure we continue to have the progress that we have.”
