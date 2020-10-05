TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS46) -- Legendary former Florida State University head football coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.
Bowden, 91, said while he has been diagnosed with the virus, he feels fine and is not experiencing serious symptoms. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Bowden has recently been hospitalized for a leg infection.
The Democrat reported Bowden will quarantine himself at his home and he is the only person in his home to test positive so far.
Bowden coached the Seminoles for decades and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006. He compiled a 377-129-4 record coaching at Samford, West Virginia, and Florida State along with winning two national championships.
