ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Hawks are headed to their second Eastern Conference Finals in franchise history and will now face the new favorite to win the NBA title: the Milwaukee Bucks.
DraftKings has installed the Bucks as the even money (+100) favorite to take home the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
With the Phoenix Suns (+140) taking Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals over the Los Angeles Clippers, they are now the second-favorite. Despite trailing in their series. the Clippers (+800) are still the third betting favorite.
And then come the Atlanta Hawks. Despite upsetting the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers, the Hawks are the championship underdogs, currently sitting at +1100.
The Hawks will open their series with the Milwaukee Bucks this Wednesday in Milwaukee at 8 p.m. You can view the full series schedule here.
