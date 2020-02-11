ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Hawks agreed to a two-year contract with guard Brandon Goodwin, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Goodwin had been playing on a two-way contract that saw him playing for both the Hawks and the College Park Skyhawks.
This season, Goodwin has averaged 6.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 13.6 minutes per game in his 25 games with the Hawks. He spent last season with the Denver Nuggets.
Goodwin will provide depth behind All-Star guard Trae Young for the Hawks.
