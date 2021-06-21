ATLANTA (CBS46) — Tickets for Games 3 & 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals at State Farm Arena are now on sale.
The sale is through Ticketmaster, which the organization says is "the only place to buy verified tickets."
Tickets are also on sale at third party sites like VividSeats and Seatgeek, selling for similar prices.
The Atlanta Hawks will host the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena on Sunday, June 27 and Tuesday, June 29. If the series goes 6 games, they will host the Bucks one last time on Saturday, July 3.
With a 103-96 victory at Philadelphia in Game 7, the Hawks earned their first trip to the Eastern Conference Finals since 2015.
As of Monday evening, the cheapest tickets available on the official Ticketmaster site, are going for $249 per ticket, but that's in the upper deck. If you want to sit in the lower bowl, the cheapest tickets are listed at $469 apiece. All ticket prices do not include taxes and fees, so you will need to plan to pay more than list price.
Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals will tip off Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee at 8:30 p.m. on TNT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.