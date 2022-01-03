COLLEGE PARK, Ga. – The College Park Skyhawks announced today that forward/center Justin Tillman has been assigned from the Atlanta Hawks to the College Park Skyhawks.
Tillman, 6-8, signed a 10-day contract with the Hawks on Dec. 28.
He appeared in 14 games (nine starts) with College Park during the Showcase Cup portion of the season, tallying 13.1 points and 7.5 rebounds in 22.0 minutes per contest (.590 FG%, .619 FT%). At the NBA G League Showcase in Las Vegas, Tillman recorded back-to-back double-doubles, averaging 24.0 points and 16.0 rebounds in 26.5 minutes (.700 FG%, .600 FT%).
The Skyhawks open their regular season schedule on Wednesday at the Long Island Nets. The contest will tip-off at 7 p.m. ET.
