The Atlanta Hawks announced Tuesday season ticket members can return to State Farm Arena starting Tuesday night with the "Unity Night" game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
According to the Hawks, State Farm Arena will open with eight percent capacity, or roughly 1,300 seats. The night will also highlight the work of Emory Healthcare's frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“On this special night, we look forward to welcoming our Season Ticket Members to the game as we celebrate our partners at Emory Healthcare. During this COVID-19 pandemic, the staff at Emory Healthcare has risen to the occasion in caring for patients and continuing to improve the lives and provide hope for the Atlanta community,” said Hawks and State Farm Arena Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Saltzman.
The Hawks said they plan to slowly increase the attendance of fans at home games throughout the regular season as conditions allow.
The team struggled at the beginning of the season, but have been hitting a new groove with the combination of Trae Young, De'Andre Hunter, John Collins, and Clint Capela leading the way. Capela has been averaging a double-double on the year in points and rebounds. He also recorded a rare triple double recently when he blocked 10 shots in a game.
If Atlanta continues to develop around their very young core, the playoffs may be in the cards as early as this season.
