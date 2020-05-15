ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 Sports Director Fred Kalil caught up with Atlanta Hawks TV play-by-play broadcaster Bob Rathbun during the NBA hiatus.
The two discussed how the NBA can realistically return and reminisced about the epic battles between Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins and Michael Jordan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.