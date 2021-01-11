Fans of the Atlanta Hawks must remain patient a little longer as the team announced Monday it will now target January 26 for the return of ticketed fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hawks, and most NBA teams, have been playing without fans in the stands. Still, even with precautions, multiple teams have had problems even getting a team on the court due to COVID-19 contact tracing, infections and other issues. The Hawks said they made the move to delay fans returning in consultation with state and local health officials and infectious disease doctors from Emory University.
The team said tickets for games from January 26 through February 24 will go on sale at a later date. When the team does begin allowing fans back, the arena will start with a 10 percent capacity (1,700 tickets) before slowly increasing the attendance.
