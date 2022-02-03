ATLANTA (CBS46) — In recognition of Black History Month, the Atlanta Hawks have teamed up with the Prostate Cancer Foundation and Emory Healthcare to launch its fourth annual Black History Month Assist Challenge.
The Hawks Foundation will donate $250 to the Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) for every assist registered by the Hawks in February. The challenged will begin for the Hawks on Feb. 3 when the team plays Phoenix at State Farm Arena.
According to a press release, the challenge also aims to raise awareness of prostate cancer inequities in Black men. One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime, and Black men are about 75% more likely to develop prostate cancer than non-Hispanic white men.
Launched in 2019, the Hawks have helped PCF raise more than $503,000 through the annual Black History Month Assist Challenge to support lifesaving research through the Prostate Cancer Foundation in addition to generating millions of impressions through various forms of media to inform men of resources for prostate cancer screening, risk reduction, and treatment, including local resources at Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University.
Learn more about the Black History Month Assist Challenge and find additional resources provided by Winship Cancer Institute by visiting Hawks.com/PCF.
