ATLANTA (CBS46) – Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was named a starter for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game set to be played February 16 at the United Center. Young became the first Hawks player since Dikembe Mutombo in 1998 to be named an All-Star starter.
In his 40 games this season, Young is averaging 29.2 points, 8.6 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in roughly 35 minutes per game. The star guard has a true-shooting percentage of 59.4 percent and is producing a win-share per 48 minutes of .133. He also has a usage percentage of nearly 35 percent this season.
“After watching and admiring all these guys in the league growing up, I am truly humbled to be in this position. I wouldn’t be here without the support of my family, teammates, coaches, trainers and the Hawks organization, so I want to thank them for everything they’ve done for me along the way,” Young said in a statement. “It’s a great honor to be named a starter for the All-Star game but as a team, we have a lot left to accomplish on the court and I’m really excited about our future.”
This season, Young became only the second player in league history to compile more than 2,000 points and 800 assists in 100 games, joining Oscar Robertson in the exclusive club.
Young will either play on Team LeBron or Team Giannis as LeBron James and Giannis Antetkounmpo were named team captains for the All-Star Game. LeBron and Giannis will select their teams before the All-Star Game in a fantasy draft.
