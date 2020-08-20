ATLANTA (CBS46) – The Atlanta Hawks are poised to land one of the top picks in the upcoming NBA Draft if they can win big in Thursday night’s NBA Draft Lottery. And the team has designed a second-screen experience to get fans move involved this year.
The team said starting at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, it will be live on its Instagram page where fans will can listen to team-specific content and analysis of what the Hawks can do with their lottery pick. The Instagram Live will be hosted by play-by-play announcer Bob Rathburn and include ESPN college basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla.
Hawks owner Jami Gertz will represent the team this year at the NBA Draft Lottery hoping to land the ever-elusive number one pick. The Hawks would have the fourth pick based on where they finished the season and have a 12.5 percent chance of landing the top pick, a 55.3 percent of staying in the top five, and a 36.6 percent chance at a top three pick.
The Hawks haven’t picked in the top three since 2007 when they picked Al Horford. Before that the Hawks picked second in 2005 and third in 2001. The last time the Hawks had the number one overall pick was 1975 when they picked David Thompson out of North Carolina State.
