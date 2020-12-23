After an exciting offseason of additions and returns, Atlanta Hawks fans possess something they haven't been able to hang their hat on in recent years, hope.
The Hawks start the 2020-21 season Wednesday night in Chicago against the Bulls, hoping to lay the foundation for a season that would take them team back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016-2017 season.
Since that playoff run, it's been rough sledding for the Hawks. The team hasn't won more than 29 games in a season and finished near the bottom of the Eastern Conference each year. But, the Hawks parlayed those finishes into some of the best young players in the league that are now being joined by some crafty veterans to fill out a roster with unprecedented depth in recent years.
Everything for the 20-21 Hawks will start with All-Star point guard Trae Young. The superstar guard who can shoot from anywhere on the court built on an impressive rookie season and averaged nearly 30 points per game last season while playing in all 60 games. He shot 36 percent from behind the three-point line while also averaging more than nine assists per game.
Young was rejoined on the court by forward John Collins after he served a lengthy suspension last season. He shot 40 percent from three-point territory while averaging 21.6 points and 10.1 total rebounds per game in 41 games played.
But that was the extent of the offensive firepower last season for the Hawks. So, general manager Travis Schlenk went to work in the offseason and added multiple players in key positions and will welcome an addition from last season who hasn't taken the court in the regular season for the team, yet.
That player would be center Clint Capela. The Hawks added the 6'10" center who is expected to thrive in pick and roll situations with Young and others. Capela, just 26, anchored the lineup in Houston until the team decided to move him at the trade deadline. Schlenk jumped on Capela to give the Hawks a physical, rim defender in the middle. Since 2016, Capela has been a double-double machine averaging double figures in both rebounds and points each season while adding in more than 1.5 blocks per game.
When free agency hit, the Hawks hit the gas on the rebuild of the roster and added multiple key players who should both help defensively and alleviating the offensive load on Young.
The biggest additions came in the form of two international veterans, forward Danilo Gallinari and guard Bogdan Bogdanovic. Gallinari is a 10 year veteran of the NBA and spent last season with the Oklahoma City Thunder. For his career, he's averaged 16.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and two assists per game while shooting 43 percent from the field and 38 percent from behind the three-point line. His game should line up well next to Young and Collins and if he plays the small forward position, could let the Hawks lineup three players at or above 6'9" joining Collins and Capela.
Bogdanovic may be the most critical addition to the Hawks offensive attack. He averaged 15.1 points per game last season while posting an enhanced field goal percentage of 54.7 percent for the season. He also did much of his damage coming off the bench, but in Atlanta he will likely start next to Young. The additional scoring threat will ease the lift on Young and give the Hawks another playmaker to bring the ball up the court, allowing Young to operate off screens and other set plays.
Taken together, the Hawks have a good starting lineup with either De'Andre Hunter or Cam Reddish filling out the remaining starting five. But Schlenk also brought in reinforcements for the starting five.
At guard, the Hawks will have two defensive specialists in free agent additions Kris Dunn and Rajon Rondo. While both are offensively challenged, they are two of the best defensive guards in the game and can rotate through with Bogdanovic and Young. With the aforementioned Hunter/Reddish combo and the eventual addition of defensive-minded rookie center Onyeka Okongwu and it's easy to see why many are bullish on the Hawks making a run to the playoffs.
Schlenk also has one more ace up his sleeve if he chooses to play it. The team couldn't come to a long-term contract agreement with Collins, who becomes a restricted free agent next season. If the Hawks choose to, they could package Collins up with some other assets like draft picks and move him for a superstar closer to the trade deadline. If Collins' play is at an All-Star level this year, the Hawks can always choose to match any free agent offer he might receive next season.
It's been a long time since Hawks fans have been able to look at the roster and know they can compete with some playoff teams. While not at the level of the Bucks, Celtics, or Heat, the Hawks can close the gap on those teams this season and make a lot of noise if head coach Lloyd Pierce can punch all of the right buttons and get the lineups right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.