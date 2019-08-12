ATLANTA (CBS46) – The Atlanta Hawks will kick off the 2019-2020 regular season at home with a game against the Orlando Magic at State Farm Arena on October 26. The announcement came as the National Basketball Association revealed the 2019-2020 regular season schedule Monday.
Atlanta opens the season at Detroit on October 24 and finishes the month at home with a nationally televised game against the new-look Miami Heat. The Hawks appear on national television just twice this season, with the second game coming against the Heat on December 10 in Miami.
The Hawks host a rebuilt Golden State team on December 2 and welcome the Nets into Atlanta on December 4. The Nets will be missing Kevin Durant but will have Kyrie Irving and an improving young core of players when they come to Atlanta.
Other games of interest for the Hawks include: at Milwaukee (November 27), at Houston (November 30), at home against Milwaukee on November 20 and December 27 and at home versus New Orleans on March 31.
The Hawks return first-team all-rookie point guard Trae Young, second-team all-rookie Kevin Huerter, post man John Collins and center Alex Len. The Hawks also added rookies De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish in the NBA Draft and signed Jabari Parker, Evan Turner, and acquired Chandler Parsons, Allen Crabbe, and Damian Jones.
The full schedule is below:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.