ATLANTA (CBS46) — Not many people believed the Atlanta Hawks could take down the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers—except the Hawks players themselves.
After the Hawks defeated the 76ers in Game 7 in Philadelphia, a number of the players took to social media to celebrate.
And who better to start with than Hawks superstar point guard, Trae Young. Young struggled in Game 7, shooting only 5-of-23 from the field, but he came up big in the 4th quarter as the Hawks cemented their victory.
WE NOT DONE YET... ❄️🙏🏽❤️💯#WeMove pic.twitter.com/QS4Li0sK2P— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 21, 2021
Meanwhile, it was Kevin Huerter who carried the Hawks Sunday night, scoring 27 points, making clutch shot after clutch shot while Young struggled. He too took to Twitter with one simple statement: "BELIEVE THAT."
Danilo Gallinari played a key role off the bench for the Hawks, scoring 17 points and grabbing five rebounds in 30 minutes of action. He played an increased role due to the knee issues plaguing starter Bogdan Bogdanovic. He called last night's win "a special night."
And how about interim head coach Nate McMillan? While he didn't take to Twitter, the Hawks official Twitter account was in the locker room for his postgame speech. If you're not pumped up after listening to this, we may need to check you for a pulse.
brb, going to run through a brick wall. pic.twitter.com/xxUrUmFnWd— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) June 21, 2021
Former Hawks players were just as excited about the big win, including NBA Hall-of-Famer Dominique Wilkins. He even broke out his old jersey to celebrate.
Hawks WIN!!!!!! @ATLHawks way to go!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Ru4fA23Vmx— Dominique Wilkins 🏀 (@DWilkins21) June 21, 2021
And it wasn't just the Hawks who got in on the fun. Both the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United FC both posted their support and excitement on the Hawks Game 7 win.
LET’S GO @ATLHawks‼️#BelieveAtlanta pic.twitter.com/fwfos0RYsj— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) June 21, 2021
For the ATL 🔥#BelieveAtlanta x #UniteAndConquer pic.twitter.com/moe5EuU6gN— Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) June 21, 2021
Stay with CBS46 throughout the Eastern Conference Finals for comprehensive coverage of the Hawks improbable run through the playoffs.
