MILWAUKEE (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Hawks have released its official injury report ahead of Wednesday night's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Milwaukee.

The biggest name on the list, Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, who is still dealing with right knee soreness. That injury limited his minutes in Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers. He is listed as questionable.

Guard Kevin Huerter is listed as probable with left ankle soreness, while forward Cam Reddish, who has yet to play in the playoffs, is listed as questionable with right Achilles soreness.

Brandon Goodwin and DeAndre Hunter are both listed as out.

Game 1 is scheduled to tip-off at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on TNT.

