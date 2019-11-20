ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Hawks transferred forward Charlie Brown, Jr. to the College Park Skyhawks, the team announced Wednesday. Brown, Jr. hit his first NBA three-pointer on Nov. 14 at Phoenix and is a perfect 4-for-4 from the free throw line over four games with the Hawks.
Brown, Jr. will rejoin the Skyhawks who are 2-2 after opening the first four games on the road. The Skyhawks take their home court for the first time on Nov. 21. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. against the Delaware Blue Coats at the Gateway Center Arena @ College Park.
The game can be seen at 7 p.m. on PeachtreeTV. Click here for more on the Skyhawks.
