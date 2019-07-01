ATLANTA (CBS46) –- The moratorium on NBA Free Agency, which allows teams to agree to terms with free agents, is less than 24 hours old; but hundreds of millions of dollars of contracts have been agreed to and the balance of power in the NBA is wide open.
So far, approximately $2.8 Billion dollars of contracts have been agreed to by multiple teams including the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, and others.
But one team that is sitting out free agency is the Atlanta Hawks, for a couple of reasons.
The Hawks have not added a single player through the first twelve hours or so of the opening of the free agent moratorium. The move isn’t surprising for the Hawks who are committed to building a young team around a young core.
The Hawks added two top 10 picks in the 2019 NBA Draft in De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish to an already improving lineup. Hunter and Reddish will join point guard Trae Young and power forward John Collins, along with shooting guard Kevin Huerter, to form a solid lineup to roll out each night.
Atlanta could still use a quality big man to round out the starting lineup, but outside of DeMarcus Cousins, there’s not a lot of top quality left at the center position. Plus, Atlanta is limited by salary cap space this year with just $1.5 million in cap space at the current time.
Assuming Atlanta doesn’t make any further big moves, next season will be when the Hawks can truly be big spenders in free agency. The Hawks should clear off the bloated contracts of Evan Turner, Allen Crabbe, Miles Plumlee, and Solomon Hill. Those expiring contracts will total $97 million.
While next year’s isn’t considered as talented at the present time, as the NBA continues to prove, anything can happen at any time.
