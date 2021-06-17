ATLANTA (CBS46) — After ticket prices plummeted below $50 for Game 4, your going to pay more than quadruple that if you want to see the Hawks at State Farm Arena in Game 6.
By winning Game 4 in Atlanta, and finishing a stunning comeback win in Game 5 in Philadelphia, the Hawks now have a chance to clinch a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals Friday night.
But if you'd like to see them win in person, you're going to pay for it. At 10:30 a.m. Thursday on VividSeats, the cheapest tickets available sit at $232 apiece. And that only gets you in the upper deck.
If you want to sit in the lower level, the lowest current price is $424.
Game 6 tips off at 7:30 p.m. Friday at State Farm Arena. If you're not a big spender, you can watch the game for free on ESPN.
