ATLANTA (CBS46) — As part of the team’s on-going celebration of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary season, the Atlanta Hawks will welcome back numerous alumni, who will participate in various ceremonial activities, during their "Forever 404 Night," presented by Michelob Ultra, on Jan. 12.
Additionally, a new banner recognizing the 12 seasons in franchise history in which the Hawks have earned a Division Championship will also be unveiled.
Previously, only banners recognizing division titles won since the team moved to Atlanta in 1968 hung from the rafters at State Farm Arena. The new banner, which will be unveiled at halftime, honors the six Division Championships teams from the St. Louis-era of Hawks history (1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1968), as well as the six Atlanta-era Division Championship squads (1970, 1980, 1987, 1994, 2015, 2021).
Additional celebrations planned on Jan. 19 include a postgame jersey swap between Hawks great Dikembe Mutombo and current Hawks center Clint Capela and an appearance by Hawks great Steve Smith.
Limited tickets are available at hawks.com/tickets.
