BROOKLYN, NY (CBS46) – The Atlanta Hawks won’t go on the clock for the 2019 NBA Draft for several hours now, but the team is already wheeling and dealing on Draft day.
In the last 24 hours, the Hawks have traded two second round picks in the 2019 draft to the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors respectively. The Hawks traded the number 41 pick in the draft to the Warriors for $1.3 million and a 2024 second-round pick.
The Hawks traded the number 44 pick in the draft to the Heat for $1.88 million and a conditional 2024 second-round pick, according to The Athletics’ Shams Charania. Further reporting by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel’s Ira Winderman found the pick is heavily protected and will only come to the Hawks if it’s between picks 51 and 55 in 2024.
The trades by the Hawks may not have been what fans were hoping to hear, but it’s still very early on draft day. As of 1 p.m. ET, the Hawks own the 8, 10,, 17, and 35th picks in the 2019 NBA Draft.
