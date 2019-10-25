DETROIT, Mich. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young is one of the best young shooters in the NBA. In the Hawks' first game of the regular season, Young showed off just how good of a shooter he is.
Late in the first quarter of the team's game against the Detroit Pistons, Young received a pass near the half-court logo on the court. Without taking a dribble, Young loaded up and shot the ball from way, way, way downtown. The ball hit the back of the rim on its way down for a shot that should probably be worth four points!
Check out the video from the Fox Sports broadcast below:
Trae Young has 16 points in nine and a half minutes.(And yes, that IS where he shot it from.) pic.twitter.com/cpb7TULkpi— FOX Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnFSSE) October 24, 2019
