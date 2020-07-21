ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Hawks unveiled three new uniforms for the 2020-21 season the team says are inspired by the team's signature colors and marks over the franchise's history in Atlanta.
The new uniform combinations include: Torch Red, which is inspired by the Hawks teams starting in 1968; Infinity Black, which the team said "affirms the Atlanta Hawks' bold and relentless pursuit of a championships; and Legacy Yellow, the teams says "signifies our firm foundation comprised of deep character, strength, and integrity."
“Torch Red, Legacy Yellow and Infinity Black have been staples of the Hawks since arriving in Atlanta in 1968. With our new uniforms, we wanted to usher in a new golden era of Hawks Basketball while embracing the rich history and legacy of basketball in our great city,” Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena CEO Steve Koonin said in a statement.
The uniforms were designed in conjunction with NIKE and at least one of the jerseys will have the Jumpman logo related to Michael Jordan's branding. Jordan, arguably the greatest player ever, also owns the Charlotte Hornets.
