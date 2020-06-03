ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Once the NBA Board of Governors approves the new plan to restart the 2020 season with 22 teams on Thursday, the Atlanta Hawks will be eliminated. That means, we've likely seen the final game of the storied career of Hawks F Vince Carter.
While Carter wraps up his more than 20 year career with two seasons with the Hawks, his legacy stretches back to 1998 when he came into the league out of the University of North Carolina and immediately took the league by storm. By his second season, he was averaging 25.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game for his first team, the Toronto Raptors.
After seven year career with the Raptors, he made his way to New Jersey and helped lead the Nets almost to an NBA Championship. He would then move to Orlando for 2 seasons and then head to Dallas where he played for the Mavericks.
Carter then joined the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2014-2015 season and stayed with them for three years before going to Sacramento for a season and then ending his career in Atlanta with the Hawks.
During his travels, Carter regularly put on a dunking clinic in games while also helping lead teams i scoring or whatever else was asked from him. He moved into a reserve role later in his career, but was always a fan favorite, especially in Atlanta. Arguably his most memorable dunk came not in the NBA, but in international play when he literally jumped over a center over 7-feet tall.
For his career, which should be a slam dunk for the Hall of Fame, Carter averaged 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. He played in a total of 1,541 games, starting 983 of them while averaging 30.1 minutes per game! He also appeared in 88 playoff games where he averaged 18.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game while playing 34.5 minutes per playoff game.
His final contract with the Hawks was for one season at $2.5 million. For his career, the likely Hall of Famer made $172,046,271, according to spotrac.com.
If it is the end for Carter, it closes a storybook career for one of the NBA's best players over the last 20 years.
