ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As the second-half of the NBA season gets underway this week; the Atlanta Hawks warned fans about the growing problem of counterfeit tickets.
The message came as the team said it has seen a jump in the attempted sale and use of counterfeit tickets to Hawks games. The team is telling fans that only tickets purchased through Hawks.com, Ticketmaster, the Ticketmaster app or at the State Farm Arena box office are the only sites that guarantee the game ticket will get you into State Farm Arena.
If you are buying transferred or resold tickets, it must be through Ticketmaster and the Ticketmaster app to ensure the purchased ticket is legitimate.
The Hawks hit the court for the stretch run of the season starting Thursday against the red-hot Miami Heat in the friendly confines of State Farm Arena. The team follows that up with four more home games as they look to make a move up the standings behind All-Star guard Trae Young, forward John Collins, and newly acquired center Clint Capela.
