ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Hawks joined forces with Special Olympics Georgia in a new partnership that will kick off at the opening ceremony of the 2020 Georgia Indoor Winter Games on Friday.
Five former members of the Hawks will serve as grand marshals for the Opening Ceremony. The Hawks also said they will be one two venue title sponsors for the basketball competition. Executives and staff with the Hawks will also be volunteering for the Winter Games.
“The Special Olympics Georgia athletes can’t wait to get to the Opening Ceremony this Friday evening to high five the many Hawks Alumni who will be involved in the exciting ceremony to honor the 1,800 athletes who will be competing over the weekend," said Special Olympics Georgia CEO Georgia Milton-Sheats.
Past the Winter Games, the Hawks Foundation will help provide special opportunities for Special Olympics coaches and athletes to take part in Hawks developmental programs throughout the year.
“As we aim to create a consistent experience for all athletes, this partnership provides incredible opportunities for us to develop meaningful relationships throughout the entire Special Olympics community,” Hawks VP of Basketball Development Jon Babul said.
The team also said it's foundation would present a grant through Project Rebound to increase access to play and grow the capacity of Georgia basketball programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.