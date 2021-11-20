Top-ranked Cartersville and No. 4-ranked Warner Robins squared off in a rematch of last year’s Class 5A title game, and the defending champion Demons came away with a 24-17 road win after a crucial goal-line stand by the Warner Robins defense in the final minute.
Senior linebacker Jay Carter came up with the stop on Cartersville’s second 4th-and-goal attempt — a defensive pass interference call on the initial 4th-down play gave the Purple Hurricanes a fifth chance from inside the Demons’ 5-yard line — and he also forced a turnover on downs on Cartersville’s first drive of the game with a sack. Later in the first quarter, Tate Smith stripped the ball and Jacob Ray recovered it for Cartersville, whose offense was unable to capitalize. The Demons were first on the board at the 8:49 mark of the second quarter with Christon Lane’s touchdown pass to Cam Flowers on 4th-and-14, but Cartersville knotted the score on its next drive with Amari White’s rushing score. Warner Robins seemed poised to score again with just over a minute remaining in the half before Nasir Grandberry forced a fumble and Chris Ryan recovered it for Cartersville.
The Purple Hurricanes started the second half strong, forcing a Warner Robins punt and then taking a 14-7 lead with White’s 83-yard punt return. Jafredrick Perry brought the Demons down to the Cartersville 25-yard line, and the drive ended in a field goal by Daniel Barber. The following Cartersville drive also ended in a field goal (Jesus Gutierrez), which Warner Robins quickly answered with a 40-yard touchdown pass from Lane to Malcolm Brown for a 17-17 tie. Deuce Petty broke up Cartersville quarterback Jake Parker’s 4th-down pass to give the ball back to Warner Robins midway through the fourth, and Perry found the end zone after taking the direct snap on three straight plays to give the Demons their first lead of the night.
Ray hauled in a pass from Parker inside the Warner Robins 30-yard line, and backup quarterback Paul Gamble was brought down at the 5-yard line moments later before the Warner Robins defense stopped Cartersville five times in a row to seal the win. The Demons improve to 11-1 with the win and will travel to Jones County for next week’s quarterfinals matchup.
The AJC has writers at Roswell 46, North Cobb 43, Walton 34, Archer 7, Blessed Trinity 28, Woodward Academy 13, Marietta at Milton and Dacula 29 Brunswick 21.
Follow the links to see the brackets, Todd Holcomb’s second-round wrap or the recaps from the first round which was split between Nov. 12 and Nov. 13.
See the rest of the roundups from the second round below.
7A
Lowndes 35, Norcross 34
Lowndes quarterback Jacurri Brown threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Khris Thomas with 1:17 remaining, and the extra point put the host Vikings ahead 35-34. Then Brown, on defense, intercepted Norcross quarterback A.J. Watkins on the Blue Devils’ final drive to seal the Lowndes win. Brown had a 12-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and Thomas caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Vikings backup quarterback Tate Sirmans to give Lowndes a 14-0 lead. The teams were tied 21-21 at halftime after a second quarter in which Norcross returned a blocked punt for a touchdown and got two touchdown passes from Watkins to Nakai Poole, and Kevis Thomas returned a kickoff 98 yards for Lowndes. In the third quarter, Lowndes’ Smoke Fleming had a 1-yard rushing score, and Watkins put Norcross ahead 31-28 with a 22-yard touchdown run. The Blue Devils held a 34-28 lead after a field goal midway through the fourth quarter.
Collins Hill 48, Pebblebrook 6
Top-ranked Collins Hill continued its tear through the 2021 season with a 48-6 second-round victory over visiting Pebblebrook to improve to 12-0 and advance to the semifinals. The Eagles built a 46-0 first-half lead with a 216-yard, four-touchdown performance by quarterback Sam Horn while the defense forced three turnovers on downs, blocked a field goal and intercepted four Pebblebrook passes. Two of Horn’s touchdown passes went to Ethan Davis, and Travis Hunter and Isaiah Richardson came down with the others. Hunter also had an interception in his first game back following a brutal leg injury earlier this year. The Eagles added a safety early in the second half for their final points of the night and will face Lowndes next week.
Grayson 35, Denmark 21
Defending Class 7A champion Grayson took a unique route to a 21-0 lead, then held on during a fourth-quarter rally by host Denmark. The Rams led 5-0 at the break following a safety and 31-yard Jimmy Gonzalez field goal in the first quarter and a scoreless second, then got their first touchdown on a 27-yard completion from Rayne Fry to Devin Wright early in the third to go up 11-0. Grayson got the ball right back after recovering a Denmark fumble on the ensuing kickoff, capitalizing with another field goal by Gonzalez. Joseph Taylor Jr found the end zone later in the third for a 21-0 edge before Denmark finally scored with 9:40 remaining on Jacob Nelson’s 6-yard pass to Ty Woodruff. Kai Banks added a 36-yard touchdown reception for Grayson, but Will Hodges’ 40-yard pick-six and another Nelson-to-Woodruff strike a minute later brought Denmark within a score. The Danes’ last drive started at their own 3-yard line with 3:09 on the clock, but they fumbled the ball and Gavin Graham recovered it in the end zone for a Grayson touchdown.
Brookwood 17, North Gwinnett 14
The No. 7-ranked Brookwood Broncos are returning to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2017 following their 17-14 comeback victory over visiting North Gwinnett. Brookwood led 6-0 in the second quarter after a pair of JJ Silva field goals before Bulldogs quarterback Ethan Washington scored with 3:21 left in the half. The Bulldogs then recovered a Brookwood fumble on the ensuing kickoff, and Washington connected with Kayden McDonald for a 14-6 lead at the break. Brookwood capitalized on a North Gwinnett fumble with a 12-yard touchdown run by Alexander Diggs and successful two-point conversion to tie the game, then intercepted Washington after Silva’s go-ahead field goal to seal the win. The Broncos will host Walton next week.
Mill Creek 52, McEachern 30
McEachern held a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter, but Mill Creek scored the next 45 points on its way to a road victory. McEachern briefly made it a two-score deficit (45-30) with five minutes remaining, but Donovan Journey scored his second rushing touchdown a minute later to seal the win for Mill Creek. Caleb Downs threw for a touchdown and rushed for a score and Hayden Clark threw three touchdown passes for Mill Creek, which travels to Milton next Friday.
6A
Northside-Warner Robins 42, Douglas County 13
The Eagles’ victory came in large part to a stellar performance by senior quarterback Cameran Brown. Brown completed just eight passes but threw for 169 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. Brown also got it done on the ground, rushing for 104 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Centavious Lowe caught Brown’s only passing touchdown of the game off a 31-yard play. The Eagles punch their way through to the quarterfinals where they await their matchup against Hughes.
Carrollton 43, Alcovy 21
The Trojans’ sound victory over Alcovy puts them through to the quarterfinals where they await a matchup against Westlake. The Carrollton offense had a pair of 100-yard rushers in Jamun Evans and Bryce Hicks, with Evans finishing the game with 136 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns and Hicks accruing 107 yards and a touchdown. Senior Quarterback MJ Morris was 11-of-22 passing for 163 yards and two touchdowns and also added a score on the ground. His main target tonight was senior Ace Williamson, who had four receptions for 106 yards and a score.
Buford 44, Lovejoy 7
Victor Venn rushed for a 57-yard touchdown and Dylan Wittke threw two touchdown passes, including one to K.J. Boldin, who also recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown for host Buford. Wittke’s second touchdown pass went to Isaiah Bond, and Ashton Daniels also threw a touchdown pass to Tobi Olawole. Buford travels to Lee County next Friday.
Langston Hughes 28, Shiloh 8
Host Langston Hughes led 21-6 at halftime thanks to touchdown runs from Jamarion Harris (4 yards) and Antonio Martin (7 yards) as well as a 64-yard Rodney Shelley punt return for a touchdown. In the third quarter, Hughes quarterback Prentiss Noland threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jelani Thurman. Jamar Imuzai had a rushing score for Shiloh. Hughes will host Northside-Warner Robins next Friday.
Johns Creek 45, Evans 14
Johns Creek achieved its first quarterfinal berth in school history with two Tylan Johnson touchdown runs, two Kyle Durham touchdown passes to JT Thompson, a Durham rushing touchdown, as well as a Luker Parker rushing touchdown in a blowout road win on Friday night. The Gladiators will face Dacula next week.
Westlake 45, Kennesaw Mountain 10
Westlake trailed 10-0 until late in the first half, when Zina Mulbah rushed for a touchdown and R.J. Johnson threw a touchdown to Travis Booker to give the visiting Lions a 14-10 halftime lead. In the second half for Westlake, Mulbah rushed for his second touchdown, Jai’Den Thomas rushed for two scores and Harper Holloman had an interception return for a touchdown. Westlake will travel to Carrollton next Friday.
Lee County 42, Cambridge 39
There were four lead changes in the second half of Lee County’s matchup with Cambridge, including the final one which put Lee County up 42-31 with 7:29 left in the 4th quarter. Cambridge responded with a Jack Marlow touchdown set up by Zach Harris’ completion and a successful two-point attempt to get within three points, but the Bears were unable to score again. Lee County will face Buford next week.
5A
Calhoun 49, Ware County 42
A go-ahead touchdown rush from Caden Williams with less than two minutes left in the game helped seal the Calhoun victory. Ware County managed to march down the field with an opportunity to tie the game, but the Yellow Jackets defense came up big on their own 2-yard line to force and recover a fumble to put the game away. Williams finished the night with 86 rushing yards and a pair of scores. Calhoun quarterback Christian Lewis was excellent tonight, going 29-of-50 passing for 447 yards and a trio of touchdowns while adding another score on the ground. Senior Cole Speer finished the game with 10 catches for 201 yards and a score, while Quin Smith caught six passes for 117 yards and a score.
Jones County 66, Eastside 42
Jones County outpaced Eastside in a rematch of last year’s 28-7 quarterfinals victory over the Eagles. The victory is Jones County’s ninth-straight win and the fourth time this season that they have scored 56 or more points. Jones County led 23-21 at the half and outscored Eastside 42-21 in the second half. The Greyhounds’ 28-point third quarter included a successful onside kick and a John Alan Richter touchdown run that grew the lead to 52-28.
Villa Rica 34, Harris County 21
Villa Rica took a 13-7 lead at the half and led 34-14 early in the fourth quarter before advancing to the quarterfinals for the first time since 1998. The Wildcats will host Blessed Trinity next Friday and carry a nine-game winning streak into kickoff.
Clarke Central 24, Starr’s Mill 7
Clarke Central led 17-0 at halftime courtesy of a 38-yard rushing touchdown from running back Will Richardson and a 30-yard scoop-and-score by safety Bilal Jones. Clarke Central responded to Starr’s Mill’s only touchdown with one of their own — a 28-yard touchdown pass from Lucian Anderson to WR John Eli Warrington — en route to a 24-7 Gladiators home victory. Clarke Central will host Calhoun in the quarterfinals next week.
Creekside 41, St. Pius X 34
Nyqua Lett threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Trey Edwards that broke a 34-34 tie with 10 seconds remaining, propelling Creekside to a dramatic road win over St. Pius X. The back-and-forth thriller was deadlocked 7-7 after one quarter before the Seminoles trailed 24-21 at halftime and then led 28-24 going into the fourth. Lett also tossed a pair of scoring strikes to Derrick White, both of more than 50 yards. Cameron Burch added two touchdown runs for Creekside. St. Pius X got touchdowns from Austin Taylor, Jack Tchienchou, Shug Bentley and Cameron DeBose, plus two field goals by Jack Galvez. The Seminoles will visit Lithia Springs in the quarterfinals.
4A
Benedictine 63, Luella 7
No. 2-ranked Benedictine has won 10 games in a row and is advancing to the state quarterfinals for the eighth time in nine years following the Cadets’ 63-7 rout of visiting Luellla. Senior Justin Thomas scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and added another in the second for Benedictine, which led 56-7 at halftime. The Cadets will host Marist next week following the War Eagles’ win over LaGrange.
Perry 42, Flowery Branch 7
Perry will make its second consecutive trip to the quarterfinals for the first time in school history following a commanding victory over Flowery Branch in the second round. Senior Daequan Wright helped the Panthers start off strong, catching a 59-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Armar Gordon in the first before scoring again off a 5-yard rush. Wright struck again with an 85-yard passing touchdown to Dakari Anderson, who later caught another touchdown from Gordon. A pick-six by Traveon Wright to end the half extended the lead to 35-0. Perry’s last score came off another pick-six by Casson Clark in the third.
Dougherty 7, Riverdale 0
Dougherty ran in a touchdown midway through the first quarter and shutout host Riverdale to serve the No. 9 ranked Raiders their first loss of the year. The third-seeded Trojans will visit Carver-Columbus in the quarterfinals.
North Oconee 30, Spalding 0
Powered by two Khalil Barnes first-half touchdowns — including a 53-yard screen pass for a score on the first play from scrimmage — the North Oconee Titans put together a shutout to secure the school’s first state quarterfinals appearance since 2014. The Titans led 23-0 at halftime as the result of a Max Wilson touchdown pass to Jack Fabri. Rushing touchdowns from Rodrick Finch and Dominick Elder Jr in the second half were enough to set up a road matchup for North Oconee against Bainbridge next weekend.
Bainbridge 48, Northwest Whitfield 7
No. 10 ranked Bainbridge took an early 20-0 lead with two Bo Smith touchdown passes and an interception touchdown return. Keenan Phillips added a Bearcats touchdown to push the lead to 27-0 and the Bruins cut into the deficit with a Owen Brooker 12-yard touchdown pass to Ray Morrison, but Bainbridge answered and Smith found Deyon Bouie for an 18-yard touchdown with just 10 seconds left in the half to make it 34-7. Phillips returned to the endzone on a 5-yard carry and Deyon Bouie had a 90-yard interception returned for a touchdown to give Bainbridge a comfortable 48-7 advantage heading into the final frame.
Marist 48, LaGrange 7
Seven different players scored Marist’s seven touchdowns as the War Eagles controlled the game against visiting LaGrange from start to finish. They led 27-0 after one quarter, 41-0 at halftime, and 48-0 going into the fourth. A dominant first quarter saw Marist force two fumbles and grab an interception while getting touchdowns from Daniel Hollingsworth, Joseph Patin, Andrew Mannelly and Walker Richens. The War Eagles’ second half was highlighted by a 48-yard scoring strike from Hayden Richardson to Will Gerrick. Marist will face Benedictine in the quarterfinals.
Cairo at Cedartown 48, Cairo 14
No. 4 ranked Cedartown (10-1) extended its winning streak to 10-straight games and will return to the quarterfinals for the second-consecutive season. Cairo was held to minus 17 yards in the first quarter and Cedartown was able to build a 35-0 lead before the Syrupmakers scored late in the third quarter. Patrick Hardner rushed for two touchdowns, Harlem Diamond ran for a 51-yard score and caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Reese Tanner and Cedric Washington tallied a 7-yard touchdown run to build Cedartown’s 35-0 lead.
3A
Thomson 14, Ringgold 7
No. 4 ranked Thomson went into the half tied 7-7 and got the go-ahead touchdown in the first minute of the final frame. The victory improves the Bulldogs’ record to 11-0 and snaps a three-year streak of second round exits. Thomson’s defense is allowing just 7.3 ppg this season and they will face Appling County in the quarterfinals.
Pierce County 49, Dawson County 0
Defending state champion Pierce County is peaking at the right time and was not challenged against Dawson County. DJ Bell rushed for 300 yards and five touchdowns in the victory. Pierce County will play Peach County in the quarterfinals.
Peach County 24, Monroe Area 21
Two passing touchdowns from Colter Ginn (one to Isaiah Mitchell and one to Chris McMillian) helped lead unranked Peach County over top-ranked Monroe Area in a state-shaking upset. Mitchell also returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the upset. Peach County fell to unranked late in the regular season for the first time since 2015 and lost the region title to unranked Crisp County (2-3A), but undeterred, the region mates spent the evening beating the No. 1 and No. 2-ranked teams in the state after Crisp beat Oconee County.
Crisp County 26, Oconee County 10
Hosting Crisp County stunned the state after beating No. 2-ranked and state runner-up Oconee County in the Cougar Den in Cordele. The Cougars needed rushing touchdowns from AJ Brown and Semaj Chatfield, an interception returned for a touchdown from Jaylen Smith and three field goals from David Mitchell to put away Oconee. The Cougars will face Cedar Grove in the quarterfinals for a rematch of the 2019 state title game.
Carver-Atlanta 53, Liberty County 6
No. 8 ranked Carver-Atlanta’s Quintavious Lockett rushed for three touchdowns and Bryce Bowens found the endzone on a 20-yard carry to give the Panthers a 32-0 lead. Liberty County’s Marques Johnson ran in a 10-yard touchdown before Carver-Atlanta closed out the game with 21 unanswered points.
2A
Rabun County 56, Jeff Davis 7
Visiting Jeff Davis had not given up more than 15 points in a game this season, but Rabun County led 42-0 at halftime thanks to three touchdowns passing and three rushing from quarterback Gunner Stockton, who also added a fourth passing touchdown in the fourth quarter. Lang Windham scored a rushing touchdown in the third quarter for the Wildcats, who will travel to Thomasville next Friday.
South Atlanta 22, Westside-Augusta 17
South Atlanta took a 14-10 lead into the half and celebrated a home victory that will send the Hornets to the quarterfinals for the first time in school history. South Atlanta has won 11-straight games and its 11-1 record in the best season in school history.
Callaway 35, Bleckley County 14
Bleckley County’s TJ Mays scored a 63-yard touchdown on the second play of the game, but Callaway answered with four straight touchdowns to take a 28-7 lead into the half. Amarion Truitt and Jaquavious Whitfield rushed for Cavaliers touchdowns and quarterback Deshun Coleman found Kier Jackson (33) and Carlos Billinglea (58) for passing scores.
Swainsboro 41, Columbia 14
Swainsboro took a 21-7 halftime lead and closed out Columbia to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2003. The Tigers (10-2) have won eight-straight games and will host Northeast-Macon next Friday. Ty Adams two touchdown runs and threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Demello Jones to build Swainsboro’s 21-7 halftime lead. Adams added his third rushing score in the second half before Jones and Jakari Nobles found the endzone in the fourth quarter.
Putnam County 28, Lovett 24
Gerald Kilgore scored on a 1-yard quarterback keeper with 10 seconds left as Putnam County erased a 21-6 third-quarter deficit to overcome visiting Lovett. Kilgore accounted for all four of the War Eagles’ touchdowns, including a 22-yard scamper and passes of 33 yards to Jalon Kilgore and 23 yards to Darrell Bland Jr. Lovett seized its brief 15-point advantage with touchdowns by Henry Stimmel, Logan Givens and Garrett Kelly — two of which were passes thrown by Preston Lusink. Conner Deviney kicked a tie-breaking field goal for the Lions with eight minutes remaining before Kilgore came up with his late heroics for the War Eagles. Putnam County will host Fitzgerald in the quarterfinals.
Thomasville 42, Heard County 16
No. 2 ranked Thomasville took a quick 21-0 lead with Shannon White touchdown passes to DJ Thurman (7), Joe Williams (80) and Jay Cody (54). The Bulldogs blocked a punt and Joe Williams returned it for a touchdown to grow the lead to 28-0 and then Ricky Fulton added a 6-yard Thomasville touchdown run. White found Cole Shaw in the third quarter for a 39-yard touchdown pass to push the lead to 42-0 heading into the final frame.
A Private
Eagle’s Landing Christian 56, Athens Academy 7
Brandon Hood scored all three of his touchdowns in the first quarter as Eagle’s Landing Christian quickly pulled away from visiting Athens Academy. The Chargers led 28-7 after one quarter and 49-7 at halftime before easing through the second half. Charlie Gilliam threw four touchdown passes — two to Colton Hood and also a pair to RJ Johnson. Peter Simmons tacked on the final touchdown for Eagle’s Landing Christian with a 31-yard scamper in the third quarter. The Chargers advance to a quarterfinal contest against Holy Innocents’.
Holy Innocents’ 42, Savannah Country Day 7
Zach Jackson caught two touchdown passes and also had two interceptions to lead Holy Innocents’ past visiting Savannah Country Day. The Golden Bears led 7-0 after one quarter, 28-0 at halftime and 42-0 going into the fourth quarter. William Wright tossed the pair of scoring strikes to Jackson from 37 and 13 yards out. Drew Bomar put the first points on the board with a 14-yard run and he capped off the scoring with a 55-yard scamper. Jacobi Murray also had two touchdown runs for Holy Innocents’, which awaits Eagle’s Landing Christian in the quarterfinals.
Calvary Day 35, Wesleyan 0
Following a scoreless first quarter, Calvary Day seized advantages of 21-0 at halftime and 28-0 going into the fourth as it rolled over visiting Wesleyan. Donovan Johnson scored two touchdowns for the Cavaliers, including one from 30 yards out to cap off the night’s scoring. Jake Merklinger scored on an 11-yard quarterback keeper and also threw touchdown passes to DeAndre Singleton Jr. and Edward Coleman. Calvary Day’s shutout was aided by interceptions for Antonio Butts Jr., Trevor Strowbridge, and Barry Young. The Cavaliers will go up against Fellowship Christian in the quarterfinals.
Trinity Christian 48, Athens Christian 14
No. 1 ranked Trinity Christian went into the half with a 48-7 lead. Dominick Cosper rushed for four touchdowns and David Dallas tossed touchdown passes to Josh Dallas, Javan Harrison and Brock Rainwater. Athens Christian’s Johne’ss Davis took 17 carries for 231 yards and scored both of the Eagles’ touchdowns.
Darlington 24, Tattnall Square 14
Darlington trailed 7-6 at the half and grabbed the lead (14-7) early in the third quarter with a Caleb Thompson 1-yard plunge and Patrick Shelley conversion to Will Bagby. The Tigers stopped Tattnall Square on 4th down and goal at the 1-yard line and Patrick Shelley broke loose for an 87-yard touchdown a few plays later to give Darlington a 21-7 lead. Ryland Scott tacked on a 27-yard field goal with 3:26 left in the game to make it 24-7 and Tattnall returned to the endzone on a Clay Rowland touchdown pass to Antone Johnson before Darlington recovered the onside attempt and ran out the clock.
First Presbyterian Day 31, Mt. Vernon 0
The second-round shutout victory puts the Vikings through to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2012. Junior Griffin Green led the team in rushing with 23 carries for 97 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Jakhari Williams was 10-of-12 passing for 142 yards through the air. Senior Jackson Moore reached the end zone twice, once off a 22-yard reverse in the first quarter and again off a 68-yard touchdown pass from Williams in the third. The Vikings now await defending state champs Prince Avenue in the quarterfinals.
Prince Avenue 52, Brookstone 0
Prince Avenue Christian quarterback Aaron Philo threw five touchdowns and rushed for a score. Bailey Stockton scored on an interception return and kicker Bryson Franklin made a 45-yard field goal with two minutes left for the final tally. The Wolverines (11-1) have won eleven-straight games and will face First Presbyterian Day in the quarterfinals.
Fellowship Christian 30, St. Anne Pacelli 7
Both Fellowship Christian and St. Anne Pacelli scored on touchdown passes within the first 30 seconds of the game, but Fellowship didn’t allow a single point after that. The Paladins offense, meanwhile, scored on drives of 77 yards and 44 yards and ended the night with three Caleb McMickle touchdown passes to set up a Fellowship Christian showdown with Calvary Day in the quarterfinals next week.
A Public
Brooks County 61, Washington-Wilkes 28
No. 2 ranked Brooks County returned to the Elite 8 for the third-straight year and defeated the Tigers handedly in a rematch of last year’s 47-7 quarterfinal victory. The Trojans are averaging a whopping 47.45 ppg this season and will host No. 2 seed Warren County next Friday.
Turner County 46, Bowdon 13
No. 3 seed Turner County made a statement with a massive win over No. 6 ranked Bowdon to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2008. The Titans will visit undefeated Metter (12-0) in the quarterfinals.
Irwin County 51, Lincoln County 27
No. 1 ranked Irwin County advanced to the quarterfinals for the ninth-straight season. The Indians rushed for 368 yards and were led by Damarkus Lundy’s team-high 104 yards and Shane Marshall’s 90-yards. Lincoln County led 14-0 early, but Irwin County got rolling with a safety and 20-yard Lundy touchdown run. Quarterback Cody Soliday connected with Bryce Clements two touchdowns to give Irwin County a 23-14 lead at the half. Soliday later scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak and Lundy added a 42-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Marcus Edwards returned a kickoff for an Irwin County touchdown. Lincoln County also had a big offense night and Tevin Gartrell finished with 220 rushing yards off 19 carries.
